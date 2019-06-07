BlackRock Inc. Sells 348,660 Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,521,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $557,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 107.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Black Hills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

In other news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $534,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,570,720.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 348,660 Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/blackrock-inc-sells-348660-shares-of-black-hills-corp-bkh.html.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.