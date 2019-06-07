BlackRock Inc. Has $527.92 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $527,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

