Bigblu Broadband’s (BBB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Bigblu Broadband stock opened at GBX 121.55 ($1.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. Bigblu Broadband has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

