Bigblu Broadband’s (BBB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Bigblu Broadband stock opened at GBX 121.55 ($1.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. Bigblu Broadband has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
