BHP Group (BBL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBL. Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

BBL opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,690,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,364,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 124,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,057,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 418,788 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

