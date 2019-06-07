Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $63,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,703,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,943,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,966,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,473 shares of company stock worth $6,878,297 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

