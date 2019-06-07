Beacon Securities Weighs in on Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (QIS)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.