Beacon Securities Weighs in on Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

