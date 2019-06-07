Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,998,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

CVX stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

