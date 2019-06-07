Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €16.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.59 ($19.29).

FRA DTE opened at €15.35 ($17.85) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

