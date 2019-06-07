Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,707,000 after acquiring an additional 110,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 334,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39,605 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.42 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/bank-of-montreal-can-trims-stake-in-summit-materials-inc-sum.html.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.