Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

BSBR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,670,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 43.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 812,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 332.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 124,209 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

