Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Baker Hughes A GE reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHGE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

