BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a mkt perform rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BAE SYS PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

