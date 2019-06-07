B. Riley Trims Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Target Price to $95.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.