Axel Springer (SPR) PT Set at €54.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.30 ($72.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.14 ($66.44).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of FRA SPR opened at €55.65 ($64.71) on Monday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.