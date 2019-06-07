AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,513,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,443,000 after buying an additional 95,923 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 145.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,837,000 after buying an additional 445,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $814,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,473 shares of company stock worth $1,893,762. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Robert W. Baird raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

