Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,461,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,001,470.50.

Donald Stephen Bubar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Donald Stephen Bubar sold 408,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$36,312.00.

Shares of AVL stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (AVL) Director Sells C$77,500.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/avalon-advanced-materials-inc-avl-director-sells-c77500-00-in-stock.html.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.