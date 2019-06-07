AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,801 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. AT&T’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

