AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $347,407.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,123 shares of company stock worth $1,114,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,778,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 732,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 102,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,023. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

