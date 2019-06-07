Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €14.15 by Goldman Sachs Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €14.15 ($16.45) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G. Oddo Bhf set a €17.80 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($19.42).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.