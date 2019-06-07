Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Lessened by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $805,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,924 shares of company stock worth $2,732,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.08. 11,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,096. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

