ArQule Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,365 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average volume of 343 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 221.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 76.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $6.38 on Friday. ArQule has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $825.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 83.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/arqule-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-arql-2.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.