ARK Investment Management LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Attunity were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Attunity in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Attunity in the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Attunity in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Attunity in the first quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

ATTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Attunity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. Attunity Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Attunity Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

