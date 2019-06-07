Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

