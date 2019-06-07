APIS (APIS) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. APIS has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $373,721.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. In the last week, APIS has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded up 6,333.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000200 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,582,735,485 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

