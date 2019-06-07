Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AM opened at $12.77 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.67%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,055,600 shares of company stock worth $25,898,716. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

