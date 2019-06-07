Anpario (ANP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Anpario stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Get Anpario alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Prior acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.