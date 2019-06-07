Anaplan (PLAN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $42.87. Anaplan shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 3111206 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $5,190,250.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $60,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,604.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

