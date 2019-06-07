Analyzing Cambrian Minerals Group (SMPR) and United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)

Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambrian Minerals Group and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrian Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambrian Minerals Group and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals $144.43 million 3.13 $19.68 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Cambrian Minerals Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cambrian Minerals Group has a beta of -5.17, indicating that its share price is 617% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cambrian Minerals Group and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 13.98% 9.29% 8.35%

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cambrian Minerals Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Cambrian Minerals Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambrian Minerals Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company focuses on the laboratory testing, pilot testing, and custom processing of precious metal ores and concentrates from mining industry clients. Its assets include land covering 1,183 deeded acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada; buildings; mine tailings; a dormant milling facility; abandoned milling equipment; and water permits. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

