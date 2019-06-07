Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) PT at $148.13

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,073,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,217,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 49,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

