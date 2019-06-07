Analysts Anticipate Secureworks Corp (SCWX) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Secureworks posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Secureworks by 363.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Secureworks during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Secureworks during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 223,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,817. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 1.40.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

