Analysts Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.38 (Strong Buy) from the eight analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Goodrich Petroleum’s rating score has improved by 3.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.19 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goodrich Petroleum an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GDP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,526. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

