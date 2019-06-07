Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Director Michael Raab Sells 5,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,269. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.87. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,639,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 915,062 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,774,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,136,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 791,868 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-director-michael-raab-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.