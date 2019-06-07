AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Position Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,154,000 after buying an additional 4,511,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,176,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,829,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,245,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,382,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,926,000 after purchasing an additional 336,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,821,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

