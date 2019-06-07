American Superconductor (AMSC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.35 EPS.

AMSC stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.07. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $16.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Superconductor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of American Superconductor worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

