American International Group Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Employers by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Employers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Employers by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Employers by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIG. Buckingham Research upgraded Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.77. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.97.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Employers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In other news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $25,026.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

