America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Receives $18.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 54,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 313,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

