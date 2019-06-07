Ameri (AMRH) Shares Up 14.3%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35. 11,842,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 3,131,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 78.62% and a negative net margin of 40.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Ameri at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

