Ameren Corp (AEE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

AEE stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,147,000 after acquiring an additional 935,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,412,000 after acquiring an additional 900,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,893,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 895,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

