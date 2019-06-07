Altus Midstream (ALTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.52

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 12399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,370,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

