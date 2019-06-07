Alteryx (AYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.81

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.81 and last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 39548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.03, a PEG ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $574,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $135,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,768. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 346,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

