AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.98.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

