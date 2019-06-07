AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,100 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,442,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,902,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,779 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

