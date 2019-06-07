Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,790,047.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,984. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

