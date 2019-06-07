Ajo LP Grows Stake in FirstService Corp (FSV)

Ajo LP grew its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FirstService by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $95.43 on Friday. FirstService Corp has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.85.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

