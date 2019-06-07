Ajmere Dale Sells 2,296 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Square stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Square by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Square to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

