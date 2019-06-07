Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Air T were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Air T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

