Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.59 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Aion has a total market cap of $64.59 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Koinex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Aion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00398357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.02559690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00153446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 318,443,045 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Bancor Network, RightBTC, DragonEX, BitForex, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.