Agilysys (AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AGYS stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.36. Agilysys has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $22.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $60,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 366,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

