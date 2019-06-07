Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/advisor-group-inc-has-2-16-million-position-in-ishares-global-healthcare-etf-ixj.html.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.