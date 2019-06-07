Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,431,000 after purchasing an additional 385,052 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,555 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 558,200 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

SWKS opened at $69.43 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

